KEARNEY, Neb. — Rose Adrian from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said there are several things you need to prepare for if a fire breaks out in your home. First, you need to make sure you let your local fire department know how many pets are in the home. That information can be a sticker provided by your vet or local fire department on all entryways of the home, or information in your wallet or purse. This practice is also helpful if you are in an accident. It lets the first responders know that you are a pet owner and someone needs to check on or take care of your pets.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO