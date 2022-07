HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations from all around Kentucky helped volunteer for and provide supplies for a toy distribution in Martin County on Monday. Martin County High School held their first toy drive for members of the community in the parking lot of their school. Cars could drive to the tents with their trunks opened while volunteers placed everything from food to toys in the trunks of their cars with no cost to them.

