‘Pine Dining’ starts this weekend at site of Mt. Charleston lodge — PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 10 months since the Mt. Charleston Lodge burned down, but the site has been undergoing a transformation in preparation for “Pine Dining,” a series of weekend cookouts featuring top chefs.

A temporary building with windows to the surrounding scenery of Kyle Canyon is in the finishing stages as the first event approaches.

Tickets to the Saturday and Sunday night events are already sold out, but there are still spots available for the Saturday afternoon session, and more “Pine Dining” events scheduled on weekends through Aug. 14. For more information on tickets, go to https://mtcharlestonlodge.ticketsauce.com/ .

This weekend features chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, Al Solito Posto, Ada’s Wine Bar and new concept L’Aristrocrat. The event benefits the ALS Association.

Upcoming weekends will feature Chef Justin Kingsley Hall of Main Street Provisions (July 30-31), Fuku Burger chefs Colin Fukunaga and Robert Magsalin, along with Dan Coughlin (Le Thai) (Saturday, Aug. 6), and Sam Marvin (Echo & Rig) (Sunday, Aug. 7). The event finishes up with chef Nicole Brisson (Brezza, Bar Zazu) on Aug. 13-14. Each event benefits a nonprofit organization of the chef’s choice.

“Saturday ‘cookouts’ feature tasting stations and bar service activated in a fun pop-up space that celebrates trips to Mt. Charleston, the summertime, and fun lodge memories that will reflect in its reimagining,” according to publicity material for the event. “Enjoy dishes from acclaimed Las Vegas chefs along with scenic views, craft cocktails, and live music.”

Prices are $75 for the Saturday events, and $175 for the “VIP” Sunday events. The Sunday events are billed as an “intimate chef’s table experience.” Transportation is an extra $25 via shuttle service from the Las Vegas valley.

Although the lodge is gone, cabins are still for rent.

