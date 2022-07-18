ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pine Dining’ starts this weekend at site of Mt. Charleston lodge — PHOTOS

By Greg Haas
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 10 months since the Mt. Charleston Lodge burned down, but the site has been undergoing a transformation in preparation for “Pine Dining,” a series of weekend cookouts featuring top chefs.

A temporary building with windows to the surrounding scenery of Kyle Canyon is in the finishing stages as the first event approaches.

Tickets to the Saturday and Sunday night events are already sold out, but there are still spots available for the Saturday afternoon session, and more “Pine Dining” events scheduled on weekends through Aug. 14. For more information on tickets, go to https://mtcharlestonlodge.ticketsauce.com/ .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmKMq_0gjuoxqR00
    Construction continues on a building set up for the “Pine Dining” events at the site of the Mt. Charleston lodge on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwFWG_0gjuoxqR00
    A flower pot decorates the scene near cabins on Mt. Charleston on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0NQL_0gjuoxqR00
    Painted picnic tables outside the cabins on Mt. Charleston on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7UdM_0gjuoxqR00
    A building set up for “Pine Dining” at the site of the Mt. Charleston lodge on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQglv_0gjuoxqR00
    Construction continues on a building set up for the “Pine Dining” events at the site of the Mt. Charleston lodge on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkhP3_0gjuoxqR00
    Cathedral Rock at the top of Kyle Canyon near the site of the “Pine Dining” event on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHy83_0gjuoxqR00
    The sign is all that remains at the site of the Mt. Charleston lodge, but cabins are still for rent 10 months after the fire burned down the lodge. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUB8T_0gjuoxqR00
    Construction continues on a building set up for the “Pine Dining” events at the site of the Mt. Charleston lodge on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b01yk_0gjuoxqR00
    The cabins at Mt. Charleston on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFEax_0gjuoxqR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01j2AK_0gjuoxqR00
    The sign is all that remains at the site of the Mt. Charleston lodge, but cabins are still for rent 10 months after the fire burned down the lodge. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

This weekend features chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, Al Solito Posto, Ada’s Wine Bar and new concept L’Aristrocrat. The event benefits the ALS Association.

Upcoming weekends will feature Chef Justin Kingsley Hall of Main Street Provisions (July 30-31), Fuku Burger chefs Colin Fukunaga and Robert Magsalin, along with Dan Coughlin (Le Thai) (Saturday, Aug. 6), and Sam Marvin (Echo & Rig) (Sunday, Aug. 7). The event finishes up with chef Nicole Brisson (Brezza, Bar Zazu) on Aug. 13-14. Each event benefits a nonprofit organization of the chef’s choice.

“Saturday ‘cookouts’ feature tasting stations and bar service activated in a fun pop-up space that celebrates trips to Mt. Charleston, the summertime, and fun lodge memories that will reflect in its reimagining,” according to publicity material for the event. “Enjoy dishes from acclaimed Las Vegas chefs along with scenic views, craft cocktails, and live music.”

Prices are $75 for the Saturday events, and $175 for the “VIP” Sunday events. The Sunday events are billed as an “intimate chef’s table experience.” Transportation is an extra $25 via shuttle service from the Las Vegas valley.

Although the lodge is gone, cabins are still for rent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

8 News Now

Pine Dining at Mt.Charleston

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to take a drive up to Mt. Charleston to not only take in the sights but to do some pine dining. Mercedes Martinez joins Christina Ellis, general manager of Ellis Island and Chef Mags from FukuBurger to tell us more about what that is.
