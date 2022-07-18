ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Suspected vehicle found, suspect sought in hit-and-run that killed Pines teen: Police

By Laura Benedict Sileo, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago
Maryland State Police have located the vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Worcester County last week.

The suspected vehicle, a 2011 black Mercedes sedan, was located by police at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at a residence in Worcester County.

The damages on the Mercedes match the suspected damages consistent with the crash and the evidence left at the scene, police said in a news release. Police previously said they believed the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror and headlight damage.

The vehicle was towed to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing.

The search continues for the person operating the Mercedes at the time of the incident.

BACKGROUND:14-year-old Ocean Pines boy killed in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect vehicle

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. July 11 on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin, according to Maryland State Police.

The victim was crossing the road to return to a passenger vehicle when he was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene, police said.

The victim, identified by family members on social media, was Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines.

"Gavin was a popular well-liked young man who had a passion for the outdoors as a surfer, a skater and a fisherman among many other interest," according to an Ocean City Surf Club Facebook post.

The group plans a "celebration of life and a fallen surfer’s paddle out" at 5 p.m. July 23 on 36th Street and the beach in Ocean City. All are welcome to either paddle out or celebrate from the beach.

A Go Fund Me for the family has raised more than $36,000 of its $40,000 goal.

"Gavin had a love and passion for so much. Fishing, hunting, skateboarding, surfing and of course soccer," the page states.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the operator of the suspected vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
