IV vitamin infusion shop River Oaks Drip Spa now open

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO