Andrew Wiggins had his first All-Star season this year and helped the Golden State Warriors win a championship, but he still has one major regret — getting vaccinated. Wiggins did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He chose to do so to avoid a situation like the one we saw with Kyrie Irving, where the Brooklyn Nets star was unable to play for much of the season. Wiggins applied for a religious exemption but was denied by the NBA, so he finally got the vaccine in early October.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO