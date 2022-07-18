ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Extra 3SquaresVT food benefits in July & August

vermontbiz.com
 2 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine The Department for Children and Families announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in July and August. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It...

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

NorthCountry Federal CU taps Chimney to drive digital engagement

Vermont Business Magazine Chimney,(link is external) a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, today announced partnerships with three credit unions, including NorthCountry Federal Credit Union. Chimney’s award-winning digital tools and modern financial calculators enable credit unions to provide tailored financial guidance for their members while increasing qualified conversions across digital channels.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont’s new MagicStone launches with a breakthrough cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct light, smokeless instrument bringing an entirely new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company and Vermont Soapstone. Developed and patented by CEO Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is a completely unique approach to using cannabis, in both design and experience. Each Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe – no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
City
Waterbury, VT
vermontbiz.com

Blue Cross of Vermont announces Vermont Blue Dental for group customers

Vermont Business Magazine At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, our mission is to help you and your family live happier, healthier lives. We recognize that dental health is an important part of your overall health and well-being. We are proud to now offer Vermont Blue Dental, comprehensive dental plans, and coverage, to large employer groups.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost. It’s part of a larger...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Scott announces $57.9 million investment in venture capital for Vermont entrepreneurs

State Small Business Credit Initiative Program to Establish Venture Capital Investment and Small Business Loans. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) today announced that Vermont will receive $57.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to provide more access to capital for Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups. Vermont's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program will include access to low interest loans and early-stage venture capital investments.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt
WCAX

Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service says staffing shortages are to blame for ongoing problems with mail delivery in our region. For months, people have reported delays in receiving mail in both rural and suburban communities in our region. Recently, people have said it’s still a problem.
BURLINGTON, VT
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont moose hunting permit winners are drawn

Vermont Business Magazine The winners of Vermont’s 2022 moose hunting permits were determined Wednesday, July 20, at a lottery drawing in Montpelier witnessed by Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott and Business Systems Analyst Cheri Waters. The drawing is done by a random sort of applications...
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Richards & Garder: State report confirms child care system is broken, now is the time to fix it

By Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, and Dimitri Garder, CEO of Global-Z International Earlier this month, a report commissioned by the Vermont Legislature declared our state’s child care system to be “fundamentally broken,” validating what so many of us have known and experienced. The study, which is titled Vermont Child Care and Early Childhood Education Systems Analysis(link is external), was based on interviews with more than 85 early childhood education stakeholders and dozens of previous state reports and data on the topic.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy. With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Triple Play Job Fest to bring employers, career opportunities to Vermont baseball games in July

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) and State Workforce Development Board (SWDB) have partnered with prominent baseball teams in Vermont to host Triple Play Job Fest this July. Job Fest hiring events will take place in partnership with the Upper Valley Nighthawks in White River Junction (Friday, July 22), the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier (Wednesday, July 27), and the Vermont Lake Monsters in Burlington (Thursday, July 28).
BURLINGTON, VT
wateronline.com

Composting Facility Likely Cause Of Massive PFAS Spread In Massachusetts Town

What was designed to be a green-friendly practice in Massachusetts is now being blamed for spreading one of the country’s most notorious drinking water contaminants. The accusations stem from the health decline of Tom and Sue Ryan, who used soil from a business across the street, an organic composting company called Mass Natural. Recently, they found that the water they were consuming contained levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) that were 50 times higher than what the state recommends, and that this neighbor could be the cause.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Blue Advantage strengthens access to mental health care

Vermont Business Magazine With the pandemic straining access to mental health services and substance misuse at an all-time high, Vermont Blue Advantage announces a new partnership with the Brattleboro Retreat and Vermont Collaborative Care to build support for Medicare-eligible Vermonters that integrates the management of substance use disorder and mental health with physical health care.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy