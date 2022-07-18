Italian Sunday Supper

Henderson, NV, is perfectly situated to set residents up for success. Located just south of Las Vegas and roughly 20 miles outside of Hoover Dam, Henderson is a popular retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Sin City without skimping on the amenities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S. The 322,000 residents who call Henderson home get the best of both worlds – a slower pace of life and endless entertainment. The city lays claim to seven gorgeous golf courses, easy access to Lake Mead Recreation Area and an abundance of hiking trails. If the outdoors aren’t your thing, Henderson has several shopping centers, a variety of delicious dining options and epic resorts and spas like the District at Green Valley Ranch, where residents can kick back and relax. For music and art lovers, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and City Lights Art Gallery are just a sampling of Henderson’s offerings.

