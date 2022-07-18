ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Sunday Supper

By Maria Dibut Galera
 2 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- When you think soulbelly, you think BBQ. But, on July 24th, Soulbelly is thinkin Italian Sunday supper. Roqui Theus joins Chef Bruce Kalman and Chef Keris Kuwana in the kitchen to tell us more.

