The Providence Journal

Rhode Island union leader charged with driving under the influence after weekend arrest

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
JOHNSTON — Michael Sabitoni, the president of an influential arm of the Laborers International Union in Rhode Island, was arrested by the state police over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence of "liquor and/or drugs."

The full report is not yet available, but state police Maj. Laurie Ludovici released this summary of what happened:

At 12:07 a.m. Sunday, troopers arrested Michael Sabitoni, age 55, of Peppermint Lane, Johnston, for "Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs - 1st Offense...[and] Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test."

"The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 6, in the Town of Johnston. The subject was transported to State Police Headquarters where he was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released into the custody of a responsible adult."

Sabitoni is president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and business manager for Laborers' Local 271.

Among his other titles, Sabitoni is chairman of the Rhode Island Laborers' Pension Fund, the Rhode Island Laborers’ Health and Welfare Fund, and the Rhode Island Laborers’ Annuity Fund, and a trustee of the New England Laborers’ Labor‐Management Cooperation Trust.

Sabitoni has not responded to a Journal inquiry about the arrest.

Comments / 2

CABRI
2d ago

It's OK ... his endorsements of Raimondo and McKee automatically bought his "Get out of jail with a slap on the wrist" card. Nothing to see here.

Reply
2
#Rhode Island
GoLocalProv

Providence Florist’s Shop Car Stolen

A Providence florist is appealing to the public as to the whereabouts of its delivery car -- after it was stolen. Frey Florist said the theft occurred Wednesday morning. "Hi friends, our shop car, red Kia Sol with our logo on it was stolen this morning," said the florist. "If anyone sees it riding around, please call us or the police. Thank you."
iheart.com

Pawtucket Woman Jailed For Deadly Crash

A Rhode Island woman is being sentenced to 2 and a half years in jail for a deadly crash in Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Zeyra Martinez pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence for a crash on Route 195 in Rehoboth in January of 2021.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

