ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Work from home killed the sad desk salad

By Paolo Confino
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2C9w_0gjunMf700
Working from home appears not to include sad apartment salads. Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Work from home just claimed another victim.

To the list of things that now belong to the before times you already have the commute, the water-cooler talk, even the work friend. Now remote work has come for a Midtown Manhattan pastime: the sad desk salad.

Hale and Hearty, which has provided NYC office workers with soup-and-salad lunches for 20 years, closed all of its 16 locations as of July 1, according to signs posted in its storefronts.

The “contact us” form on Hale and Hearty’s website resulted in an error message.

Opened in 1995, the local chain operates stores mainly in Midtown and FiDi, where office workers on their lunch breaks made up the majority of traffic. With everyone working from home, sales plunged when the pandemic all but eliminated the lunchtime rush.

The history of Hale and Hearty overlaps with that historical era, maybe now over for good, when the “sad desk salad” phrase came into widespread use. Bloomberg’s CityLab examined the history of rushed work lunches in 2015, writing that the sad salad consumed at one’s desk was a particular hallmark of 2010s corporate culture. The next year, the Wall Street Journal commented on the rise of “bowls,” a wellness-affiliated trend that seemed to come from millennial-friendly Instagram.

These now appear to belong to the last decade as financial reality bites for bowl- and salad-centric work-lunch chains. Hale and Hearty, in particular, is currently being sued by the landlord of one of its FiDi locations for $400,000 in unpaid rent and by one of its vendors Baldor Speciality Foods for just under $60,000.

While Hale and Hearty struggled to rebound from the declining sales that plagued the entire restaurant industry, some of its competitors were able to navigate the pandemic more successfully.

For example, Chopt secured its “largest ever capital” raise last summer as it secured cash injections to help it ride out the COVID-19 induced sales slump. Sweetgreen updated its app to offer customers exclusive items and incentivize mobile orders for either pickup or delivery.

The financials of Sweetgreen, which went public well into the pandemic, in November 2021, shed a light on the lunch-salad business model’s struggles. The chain’s net loss had ballooned to $153.1 million as of December 2021, compared to just $68 million at the end of 2019, with most of the pain coming from higher operating costs. At the same time, it has persevered, increasing its new restaurant openings to 31, compared to 15 the previous year.

Sweetgreen said the pandemic had hurt its business much more in urban than suburban areas and highlighted the particular risk from work from home: “If the shift toward remote work continues even after the COVID-19 pandemic has abated or ended and workers do not return to offices in urban centers, or work from those locations less frequently, our business, financial condition, and results of operations could be adversely affected for an uncertain period of time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Working From Home#Work From Home#Mobile#Food Drink#Fortune Features#Hale And Hearty#Fidi#Citylab#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

'Think about all the dirty clothes that have been in there!' Woman reveals she cleans vegetables in her WASHING MACHINE - leaving social media in uproar over her bizarre 'life hack'

A woman has left many people on the internet stunned after she revealed that she cleans her vegetables in the washing machine. Ashley Echols, from Conway, Arizona, posted a video to TikTok showing off the unconventional way that she washes her greens earlier this month, and it quickly went viral - sparking a major debate between viewers and leaving numerous viewers horrified over her 'ludicrous' method.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

One-time ‘Lunatic’ crypto booster Mike Novogratz says he was ‘darn wrong’ about the ‘full-fledged credit crisis’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Novogratz, the billionaire CEO of Galaxy Digital, was a consistent booster of cryptocurrency during the bull market—and though he remains very supportive of the space, the self-proclaimed “Forrest Gump of Bitcoin” is increasingly acknowledging some missteps.
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

167K+
Followers
7K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy