Lane Kiffin signs a mustard bottle from an Alabama fan at SEC Media Days

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin isn't one to ruin the fun.

Kiffin has leaned into the meme-filled backlash of the ending of last October's Tennessee-Ole Miss game, in which Vols fans threw objects onto the field following a game-clinching defensive stop by the Rebels late in the contest at Neyland Stadium. Among the objects thrown was a mustard bottle that landed on the sidelines and a golf ball aimed at Kiffin. Play was halted for 18 minutes.

At SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta, Kiffin signed, among other memorabilia, a mustard bottle from an Alabama fan. It was not the first time that has happened since last October.

"I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven't," Kiffin said at the podium. "It has been an unique offseason."

Kiffin then mentioned his using a golf ball to throw out the first pitch before a game in Ole Miss baseball's regular season series against Tennessee. The Vols swept the Rebels en route to earning the top seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Tennessee lost in the Super Regionals in the tournament, while Ole Miss snuck into the field and won the national title.

"For all the Tennessee fans that were all excited about sweeping us," Kiffin said, "there was a plan."