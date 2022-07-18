ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Missing Osage Beach attorney’s remains located at Lake Regional Hospital

By Karl Wehmhoener
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
Osage Beach, MO
Osage Beach, MO
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach man arrested with nearly a pound of meth heads to trial next April

A Sunrise Beach man found with almost a pound of methamphetamine is scheduled for a jury trial. A Camden County judge scheduled Roy Johnson last Friday for a five-day jury trial to begin April 10, 2023. Johnson is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
lakeexpo.com

Missing Attorney’s Body Found Inside Vehicle, At Lake Regional Hospital Parking Lot

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a local attorney who has been missing since July 11 has been found in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. The Camden County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Brian Byrd was found in the backseat of his black Lexus in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Byrd was last seen leaving his Lake Ozark residence on Sweetwater Dr., on Sunday, July 10. Officials believe he was in the car for a majority of the time he was missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Body Discovered Inside Car Belonging to Missing Attorney at Lake Regional Hospital

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body, in a vehicle for possibly up to four days, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Although no official information has been released, it’s believed to be the body of missing lake area attorney Brian Byrd who was last seen leaving his home on July 10th. A recent search in the water off Passover Road last week uncovered one submerged vehicle which did not belong to Byrd but was reported stolen back in 2003. At least two individuals in hazmat suits were on the scene at Lake Regional which was marked off with police tape instructing KRMS News to stay behind the area marked off in parking lot-B. As of about 1:00 Monday afternoon, officials were preparing to remove the body from the vehicle with license plates matching those of the car belonging to Byrd. One unnamed official at the scene told KRMS News that the area is considered a crime scene. KRMS News will pass along more details when released by the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Woman Involved In Waverunner Accident That Leaves A Woman With Serious Injuries

A Cameron woman was involved in a Waverunner accident Monday at the Lake of the Ozarks that left another woman with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Cameron resident Jada L. Rowe and 20-year-old Sunrise Beach resident Emme G. Thompson were operating Yamaha Waverunners in Linn Creek Cove and jumping wake when Rowe’s Waverunner struck Thompson’s Waverunner.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TEEN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A teenage female had to be flown from the scene of an accident in Pettis County on Monday, July 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old girl, of Sedalia, stood up while a 2006 Yamaha was in motion and fell off the vehicle. The...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Body of 62-year-old man recovered from Missouri lake

POLK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming on Friday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 62-year-old Steven R. Cutbirth of Bolivar was observed struggling in the water at Point 12 of the main channel at Pomme De Terre Lake. He was recovered unconscious and pronounced dead...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of July 14th, Sedalia Fire was dispatched for a garage fire at 625 West 5th Street. The SFD arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire. A check of the scene revealed possible evidence a firework had been discharged, which may have contributed to the cause of the fire. At the time of the report, there is no evidence to support who discharged the firework.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX 2

Man crashes sportbike and dies Sunday in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – A man riding a sportbike crashed and died Sunday in Phelps County, Missouri. Ryan Jensen, 34, was driving on Highway A, just seven miles north of Rolla, at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he […]
ROLLA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE

