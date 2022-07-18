Mega Millions Jackpot Tops Half a Billion Dollars for Tuesday Drawing

July continues to be a hot month for Mega Millions® jackpots! Two of the largest jackpots in the 20-year history of the game have been won during July, and next Tuesday’s estimated $530 million prize ($304.7 million cash) could be another! The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

If won at $530 million on July 19, the jackpot would be the eighth largest on record, below other big July prizes of $536 million awarded in Indiana on July 8, 2016, and $543 million won in California on July 24, 2018. The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

As the excitement builds and sales grow during this three-month jackpot run, there are more and more winners with every drawing! For Friday night’s drawing, a total of 1,423,423 winning tickets were sold at all prize levels.. One California ticket matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize, while 28 tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Six of those 28 are worth $50,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 5X Friday night. The other 22 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Before the most recent Tennessee jackpot win, three other jackpots have been won to date in 2022. It all started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$530 million (est) 7/19/2022 ?

$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA