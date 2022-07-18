ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puerto Rico team operator files antitrust suit vs league

Cover picture for the articleThe former operator of the Cangrejeros de Santurce baseball team has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Puerto Rican winter league, alleging it colluded with...

Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday’s UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system. Newsom — an ex officio member of the Board of Regents — is among others asking how the move will benefit all student-athletes, as well as how to mitigate the financial effects it will cause to UC Berkeley, California’s other public university in the Pac 12.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Former WFT safety Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving for his role in a crash that killed his passenger. Everett was initially charged in Virginia with felony involuntary manslaughter in January after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23. Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Virginia punishable by up to a year in jail. Messages sent to Everett’s attorney and a spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney were not immediately returned. The team placed Everett on injured reserve after the crash and released him after the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tracking lower humidity today, hotter end to the week

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit cooler with lows near 70. EXTENDED: A weak cold front has moved across the area this afternoon, bringing in drier air with lower dew points and keeping humidity low through Thursday. Temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 90s to around 100 Thursday and Friday as winds shift back to the south. A disturbance rolling by to our north across Iowa early on Friday may bring clouds and a spot storm to areas north of I-70, but much of Mid-Missouri remains dry. Heading into the weekend, stronger low level winds from the southwest will push dew points back into the upper 60s, bringing the heat index up into the 105 degree range as air temperatures could once again get to 100 degrees. A stalled front to our north could bring a chance of showers and storms to northern Missouri late on Sunday. The front may waver through our area early next week before sliding south late in the week, increasing our chances for scattered showers and storms and bringing temperatures back into the low to mid-90s. Rainfall amounts will end up under 0.5", but any precipitation will be helpful as much of the state is currently experiencing moderate drought.
MISSOURI STATE

