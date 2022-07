A Hollywood Hills home from luxe developer Roman James Build has entered the market with an asking price of $29.9 million. Completed this year, the five-bed, five-bathroom manse has 13,578 square feet at 8365 Sunset View Drive. It listed July 15 for about $2,200 per square foot. Amenities for the three-level house include a cinema, a fitness studio and a car showroom that can display up to five autos. The listing is held by H. Blair Chang of The Agency and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.

