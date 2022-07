CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – After receiving a tip from the public, Albemarle County Police have arrested a suspect in the robbery last month of a person in the parking lot of the Community Lab School. Albemarle Police on July 5th posted photos asking for the public’s help identifying and finding who they termed as a “person of interest” in the early morning June 24th robbery at the school on Forest Drive. On July 12th, a tip led them to the identity of 22-year old Jahmeak Keimarius Daniel of Charlottesville who was arrested and taken to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO