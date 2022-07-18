ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas congressman: ‘I will NEVER surrender my AR-15’

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoBPC_0gjulFYS00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The same day an investigative report on the Uvalde school shooting was released, a Texas congressman expressed stark support for his AR-15 on social media.

It’s the same type of firearm the Robb Elementary gunman purchased two of in the week leading up to the May 24 attack, which killed 19 children and two adults, according to the Sunday report from a Texas House committee.

988 suicide & crisis lifeline transition starts in US

“I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT!” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, wrote on Twitter Sunday evenin g .

He also attached a video of himself holding two such firearms, speaking to the Biden administration.

“I have a message for the Biden administration: if you’re thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas. On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in the state of Texas, I just want to say, ‘come and get it,'” Jackson said in the 15-second video.

Friday, The Hill reported House Democrats will soon vote to move an assault weapons ban to the floor. The announcement was made by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who said the panel will stage its markup of the bill on Wednesday.

We reached out to Jackson and his office to learn more about what prompted the post and its timing. We will update this story when we hear back.

In late June, President Joe Biden signed gun legislation that toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states establish red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Fire crews work to contain Nethery Road Fire

Jackson was elected to Texas’ 13th congressional district, which covers parts of the Panhandle and North Texas, in November 2020. His website said he attended undergrad at Texas A&M University and also graduated from medical school. He’s a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Iraq.

He became Physician to the President during the Obama and Trump administrations, according to his biography, and in 2019, he was appointed Chief Medical Advisor and Assistant to the President.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

The 'Joe Biden body bags' continue to worsen due to Biden's 'dereliction of duty' at southern border: Sen Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Texas House#Domestic Violence#Democrats#Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better

A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy