Cyril J. Morovits

Thomas E. Becwar, 63, died of pneumonia on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville. Tom was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Prairie du Chien, to Fred and Florence Becwar. Tom contracted German measles at the very early age of 3 months and consequently followed with meningitis. As a result, he suffered with severe developmental disabilities and seizures that required professional care and supervision throughout the rest of his life, beginning at the age of 2. He resided primarily at Central Colony in Madison, for 36 years, and then at adult care homes in Prairie du Chien and Dodgeville since 1996. He has been a resident at Sunnyside West in Dodgeville for the past seven years.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO