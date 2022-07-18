ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Cyril J. Morovits

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyril J. Morovits, 81, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. He was born in Eastman, on June 11, 1941, the son of Joseph and Stephina (Martin) Morovits. He graduated from Seneca High School and moved to Kenosha, where he...

Thomas E. Becwar

Thomas E. Becwar, 63, died of pneumonia on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville. Tom was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Prairie du Chien, to Fred and Florence Becwar. Tom contracted German measles at the very early age of 3 months and consequently followed with meningitis. As a result, he suffered with severe developmental disabilities and seizures that required professional care and supervision throughout the rest of his life, beginning at the age of 2. He resided primarily at Central Colony in Madison, for 36 years, and then at adult care homes in Prairie du Chien and Dodgeville since 1996. He has been a resident at Sunnyside West in Dodgeville for the past seven years.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Museum of PdC needs new HVAC, challenge fundraiser underway

In this 2019 Courier Press file photo, the late Ken Birrenbach held a picture of his beloved wife, Dorothy, who had previously passed, while presenting their $25,000 donation to Prairie du Chien Historical Society President Mary Antoine. Now, $7,500 of those funds are being used to challenge the community to donate toward a new HVAC system for the Museum of Prairie du Chien. (File photo)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
City council hears railroad webcam proposal

At the regular monthly meeting on July 11, the Guttenberg city council worked through a shorter than usual agenda that included project updates, discussion on a railroad webcam, and a change in the minimum age to operate a golf cart. Mayor Fred Schaub led council members Mandy Ludovissy, Austin Greve,...
GUTTENBERG, IA
Frustration mounts as Keystone Bridge project delays continue

As delays continue for Elkader’s Keystone Bridge project—and with a lack of new information being provided—frustration has become the default setting. Elkader City Administrator Jennifer Cowsert summed it up as such after the cancelation of a June 20 special meeting that was supposed to provide new information and an update.
ELKADER, IA

