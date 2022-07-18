ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Pittsburg

By Alex Baker, Tori Gaines
 2 days ago

( KRON ) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Pittsburg. Dubbed the #AltaFire, the blaze is in the area of the 3900 block of Alta Vista. The fire is currently at 15 acres. Firefighters are working aggressively to halt forward progress, according to a tweet from Cal Fire .

According to a second tweet, firefighters were working to keep the fire from impacting nearby structures. Aerial attacks of the fire are currently in progress and the fire is at 30 acres. According to a tweet from Cal Fire forward progress on the fire has been stopped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

