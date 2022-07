Jean A. Mergen, 63, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 28, 1958, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Carma (Michel) Frank. Jean was united in marriage to Terry Mergen on Sept. 29, 1979, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked hard to take care of all of us.

BLOOMINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO