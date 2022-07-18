Greenland puts Metropolis apartment tower in DTLA up for sale

The Eiffel Tower originated when a competition was launched in anticipation for the 1889 Universal Exhibition, held in Paris. Édouard Lockroy, a French politician, solicited the possibility of building a 300-meter (285-feet) high tower on the Champ de Mars for the festivities. Faced with 107 competing projects, Gustave Eiffel won with his concept of a tower made from puddled iron, largely inspired by the viaducts that his company used to erect. Thus, ratified by Eugène Poubelle on January 8, 1887, the “300-meter tower,” more commonly known as the Eiffel Tower, began its construction. Since then, it’s gone through its fair share of changes. Below, AD looks back at some of the major milestones and transformations of the most recognizable tower in the world.

