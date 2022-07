FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace, Peyton Pallette and Robert Moore were selected on day one of the 2022 MLB Draft. All three Razorbacks were picked up in the second round on Sunday night. Wallace was selected No. 49 overall by the Kansas City Royals, while Pallette went No. 62 overall to the Chicago White Sox and Moore was grabbed with the No. 72 overall pick (CB-B) by the Milwaukee Brewers.

