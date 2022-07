MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The group of workers responding to mental health 911 calls in Madison is growing, city officials announced Tuesday. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, also knows as CARES, will expand from one team to two. The City of Madison explained that the new team will be located at a second location, at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road, to respond to calls on the west and south side.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO