Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Teams Worry About Keeping Star Happy More Than His Age

By Timothy Rapp
 2 days ago

The enormous haul of young star players and draft picks the Brooklyn Nets reportedly are expecting to receive in a trade for Kevin Durant isn't the only reason the superstar still hasn't been dealt after requesting a trade this summer. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "the persistent scuttle...

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
NBA rumors: If Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook could follow

If the New York Knicks can successfully acquire Donovan Mitchell, a trade for Russell Westbrook could be in the cards. The Utah Jazz have let everyone know that they were open for business following the trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shortly thereafter, reports indicated that the Jazz would listen to offers for Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks are seen as the favorites due to the eight first-round picks they hold. But is there another move in the cards if they are to acquire Mitchell.
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Reportedly Wants 7 First-Round Picks In A Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Utah Jazz has already pulled off one epic deal this offseason, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul that has reset the trade market. Danny Ainge was able to get five first-round picks and players for Gobert, a truly gigantic return, and has since made it more difficult for other teams trying to get value for their superstars.
Kevin Durant vs. Larry Bird: Career Highs Comparison

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant and Larry Bird are both in the argument for being two of the top-three small forwards in NBA history. But when looking at their resumes and careers, they are much more than elite shooters and have won a combined 5 NBA titles between them. Durant won 2 NBA championships in his career, adding in 2 Finals MVP awards and a regular-season MVP award. Kevin Durant is a once-in-a-lifetime player because he took what George Gervin did as a slender scorer except added a consistent three-point shot. Over his career, Durant’s shooting percentages are extremely impressive, even for a 4-time scoring champion who is expected to take the most shots on the floor. Not to mention, Durant is a team player who likes to pick his spots on offense, a reason why he holds averages of 49.6% FG, 38.4% 3-PT FG, and 88.4% FT.
Lakers Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield Talks with Pacers 'Reengaged' in Recent Days

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have "reengaged" in trade discussions surrounding Buddy Hield in recent days, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Now that would center around a Buddy Hield deal and could be a deal that could include Russell Westbrook if you're also talking about having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to get Buddy Hield."
Warriors' Draymond Green Predicts Donovan Mitchell Jazz Trade Will 'Take a While'

Podcast superstar and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is weighing in on the Donovan Mitchell trade speculation. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show (starts at 16:45 mark), the Golden State Warriors forward said he expects a Mitchell deal will "take a while" to get done because it's difficult for a team to trade a player of that caliber without making sure you have heard every possible offer that will be available.
