Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Teams Worry About Keeping Star Happy More Than His Age

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant and Larry Bird are both in the argument for being two of the top-three small forwards in NBA history. But when looking at their resumes and careers, they are much more than elite shooters and have won a combined 5 NBA titles between them. Durant won 2 NBA championships in his career, adding in 2 Finals MVP awards and a regular-season MVP award. Kevin Durant is a once-in-a-lifetime player because he took what George Gervin did as a slender scorer except added a consistent three-point shot. Over his career, Durant’s shooting percentages are extremely impressive, even for a 4-time scoring champion who is expected to take the most shots on the floor. Not to mention, Durant is a team player who likes to pick his spots on offense, a reason why he holds averages of 49.6% FG, 38.4% 3-PT FG, and 88.4% FT.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO