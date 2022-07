We’ve covered what Lindy’s and Athlon Sports‘ college football preview magazines have said about the Cyclones, but it’s time to get to the big one. Chris Williams and I sometimes joke about which magazine is the best between these three brands, with my childhood bias to Phil Steele coming out in full force. It’s been a running joke and can certainly be a debate if people want to spend their afternoons having one; I just like the layout and fillable schedules.

AMES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO