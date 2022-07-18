Suspect in custody after 2 dead in shooting in Clinton, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after two men were shot and killed in Clinton, Missouri, on Sunday.

According to the Clinton Police Department, the shooting happened near Artesian Park.

Officers responded and located multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot.

They later located the two men — identified as Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines — suffering from gunshot wounds.

A suspect was later detained near the crime scene and was being held on a 24-hour investigative hold.

—