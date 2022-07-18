ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings

By STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part...

California beachfront taken from Black couple given to heirs

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County officials have presented the deed to prime California oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who built a beach resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land nearly a century ago. The event Wednesday marked the final step in a complex effort to address the long-ago wrong suffered by Charles and Willa Bruce, whose early 20th century resort on the shore of the now-upscale city of Manhattan Beach was known as Bruce’s Beach. Against the backdrop of waves washing ashore, the county registrar-recorder handed the documents to Anthony Bruce, a great-great-grandson of the Bruces.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, one of then ten-busiest container ports in the country. The port made the announcement Wednesday as independent truckers blocked terminal gates for a third day. Port officials urged them to end the protest, saying it's harming operations already stressed by supply-chain issues that have caused cargo traffic jams at major ports. The truckers are protesting Assembly Bill 5, a gig economy law that hasn't yet been enforced but will made it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees. Demonstrators who own and operate their own trucks say the law will make it harder for them to make a living.
OAKLAND, CA
Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A lawyer says a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP has been found dead. Attorney Mark Cummings says the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman died on Tuesday. Cummings said he was representing Spearman but did not say why. He declined to provide additional details about Spearman's death. A news outlet reported last month that Spearman filed a 28-page lawsuit against national, state and local NAACP leaders, accusing them of defamation and a civil conspiracy to have him removed as the state NAACP president.
POLITICS
Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday’s UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system. Newsom — an ex officio member of the Board of Regents — is among others asking how the move will benefit all student-athletes, as well as how to mitigate the financial effects it will cause to UC Berkeley, California’s other public university in the Pac 12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Dakota's lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general's office says a motion seeking to block enforcement of a so-called trigger law that would shut down the state's lone abortion clinic should be denied. The state says the law was administered property by Attorney General Drew Wrigley. He certified a July 28 closing date shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturned Roe v. Wade. The clinic says Wrigley was premature in starting the 30-day countdown and should have waited for the official judgment. The state says Wrigley met the only condition to shutting down the clinic, which was whether the high court's ruling was clear. The motion is part of a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the ban. The clinic serves patients from the Dakotas and Minnesota.
FARGO, ND
Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston: Turned down late invite by ESPYS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston says she turned down a late invite to the ESPYS awards show and was hurt she wasn't asked earlier to attend. Boston was nominated in the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports" category. Boston posted on social media she was more hurt by a late request to attend the show in Los Angeles after Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and others complained about Boston's absence earlier this week. In a statement, ESPN said COVID-19 concerns and a smaller venue forced organizers to prioritize invitees. Boston says it’s just the latest example of overlooking a Black women’s achievements, which are brushed off as a ‘mistake’ or an ‘oversight.’
COLUMBIA, SC
Wisconsin GOP may block clerks from fixing ballot addresses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are set to erase regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move would mark another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. Earlier this month, the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot box drops are illegal. Now Republicans are targeting an emergency rule the Wisconsin Elections Commission has adopted that allows local clerks to fill in missing information in absentee voting witness addresses without consulting the witness. The Legislature's rules committee is set to strike the rule down Wednesday afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE

