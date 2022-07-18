ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It’s 110 degrees in Texas. Is that why ants are in my house?

By Dalia Faheid
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

As if the Texas heat couldn’t get any worse, now we have unwanted creepy-crawlies to contend with.

It turns out bugs need some air conditioning once in a while, too. Record-breaking temperatures are driving bugs and rodents into homes, as you may have noticed if you’ve had an infestation recently.

“Occasional invaders that like to come in, they stress like you and I do in this heat, they don’t like it,” said Alamo Termite & Pest Control manager Jay Robinson. “They’re looking for reprieve from it and oftentimes your home offers that reprieve,”

How to prevent critter invasions

With the heat wave, Alamo Pest is getting a lot more calls for indoor extermination. Pests, most commonly ants, wasps and roaches, can come in through door sweeps that aren’t installed properly, weep holes on the exterior of your home or overgrown vegetation.

“Right now, we’re getting a lot of ant calls, wasp calls, especially if you have a pool in the backyard, those wasps are trying to drink some water and a pool offers that for them,” Robinson said. “And then of course roaches, they’re coming in because it’s nice and cooler in the house.”

Although vegetation doesn’t grow as much in the summer as in springtime, keeping up with lawn maintenance and trimming hedges, bushes, shrubs and trees is still key to keeping critters from coming in, Robinson said. Make sure your flower beds are manicured, and that there’s no debris in your yard left over from fall or spring cleanup.

Another step is to ensure there’s no nooks and crannies in your home where bugs can trespass through. Check your door sweeps to make sure you can’t see any daylight from underneath. If your windows are drafty, get your foundation checked out.

Rodent invasions, mainly field mice and roof rats, are another common concern this summer, Robinson said, making their way into attics at night because it’s cooler. To prevent a rodent visit, check around the exterior of your house and make sure there are no major gaps. If you do find exterior holes, get them addressed as soon as possible. If you have siding that is starting to go bad, get it replaced. If you have soft spots in your eaves, hire a handyman to get some more wood down.

“This is that time to really be proactive, because once the fall comes and those cold temperatures come, everything is invading trying to get into that warmer space in the attic,” Robinson said. “Take that time now when it’s nicer outside to be able to inspect the property and make sure you’re keeping up with all of your repairs on the home.”

How to find a good exterminator

Don’t use over-the counter products, Robinson cautions, as that can actually make the problem worse and push insects to other areas. Not only can that be more expensive over the long-term — aside from being annoying and gross, of course — it also can pose dangers to your family and property.

  • Fire ants sting and bite, particularly little kids since they can come into contact with dirt mounds playing outside. During those rare summer showers, fire ants will immediately turn up.
  • Carpenter ants do severe damage to your home, so you have to get them away from your house as soon as you see them. They live in walls, nesting in wood or above windows and doorways.
  • Wasps can sting you even if you’re not near their nest. One common type of wasp, the cicada killer, is not known to sting, but it may run into you.

  • Roaches can trigger asthma and allergies.
  • Most spiders, while triggering your arachnophobia, are not dangerous. Do, however, watch out for venomous species like the brown recluse and black widow.

The best preventative measure is to call a licensed exterminator, Robinson said.

“A majority of us do free inspections to kind of ascertain what’s going on and things you can do,” he said. “That’s always going to be your best bet is to hire a licensed professional.”

When choosing an exterminator, make sure they’ve been licensed, bonded and insured by the state of Texas. Use the Texas Structural Pest Control Board website to search for licensed exterminators in your area, using your ZIP code or address, Robinson recommends. Cross reference that with Google, Yelp and Facebook reviews to find out what past customers have said. Call them to find out key information like how much experience they have, how many technicians they have employed and how long the company has been in operation.

“Look for those companies that have been well established in the metroplex or the state for quite some time,” Robinson said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

How do you keep trees alive in the Texas heat? Start by planting the right varieties

Tree maintenance is important year-round, as the seasons and weather changes, especially during Texas summer’s when temperatures soar to oppressive levels. Fort Worth recorded its hottest day of the year Monday at 109 degrees, followed the next day with the same triple-digit temperature. The forecast for the rest of the week is for relatively cooler days.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
BHG

How to Get Rid of Ants from Your Home Using Natural Remedies

According to National Geographic, there are more than 10,000 known species of ants in the world. Often confused with termites, most ants are harmless. But carpenter ants can damage wood, and ant varieties like fire ants, harvester ants, field ants, and crazy ants can bite or sting people and pets.
ANIMALS
CNET

Giant Concrete-Eating Snails Trigger Florida Quarantine

It sounds like a horror movie. Night of the Giant Snails! Stucco-snacking, disease-carrying mollusks invade Florida in 3D! But it's real. Florida issued a quarantine order after the June 23 confirmation of the giant African land snail (known as GALS) in Pasco County. Snails in general seem like slow, relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. The residents returned home Tuesday, according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Robinson
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critters#Stress#Insect#Air Conditioning#Weather#Alamo Termite Pest#Alamo Pest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
541
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy