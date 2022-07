The days of local hardware stores are slowly becoming a thing of the past. But Wednesday morning Food City Stores opened the first Curt’s Ace Hardware Store to try and change that trend. Food City CEO Steve Smith says the plans have been in the making for about year. Smith says he has seen first hand how important a local, well run supermarket is to a community and the same holds true for local hardware stores. Food City’s first Curt’s Ace Hardware is now open on Old Euclid Center across from Food City in Bristol, Virginia. Smith says the grocery store chain has plans to expand with other Curt’s Ace Hardware stores in communities where there is a need.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO