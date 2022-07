GM previewed its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV today, adding the two-row mid-size crossover [in a variety of trims, including the SS performance model,] to its growing lineup of all-electric cars. As far as SUVs go, the Chevy Blazer hasn’t ever been the most eye-catching or highest rated. But the new Blazer EV could stand out as a solid, reasonably priced electric mid-sized SUV in a market filled with () options. The vehicles include a 11.5 kW AC charging module for at-home charging and charging capability of up to 190 kilowatts. Roughly 10 minutes of charging will add up to 78 miles of range.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO