It is no secret that Michigan is a mecca for great craft brews. In the great state of Michigan, you do not have to look very far to find great, locally made craft brews. That doesn't mean that you will like every brew that you try, but that is part of the fun. Venturing out with friends to find the perfect beer for your taste buds is a journey that everyone should go on.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO