Visit Quad Cities announces its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E. “Dave and his team have made tremendous progress putting the Quad Cities on the map as a destination for tourism, conferences and major events. I believe the pathway between visitors and residents is directly connected when people visit our region and see how family-friendly and affordable it is. Whether you’re a young professional, family, or simply looking to make a change, experiencing what the QC has to offer is a great first step. I’m excited to see where our work takes us over the next year and continue working toward a bright future for the Quad Cities region.”

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO