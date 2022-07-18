ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Your Kingdom Awaits in this Second Empire-Style Duplex on the North Side

By Rosa Colucci
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not a stretch to say Dennis Campbell saved a piece of Pittsburgh history from the wrecking ball in 1995, when he jumped feet first into purchasing a Second Empire-style duplex at 1111 Island Ave. in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Built in 1886, the home had definitely seen...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Wisconsin group bringing Mad Chicken fast casual restaurant to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The chicken restaurant trend is alive and well after nearly two-and-a-half years of the Covid-19 pandemic and ready to expand into Downtown Pittsburgh. While western Pennsylvania has its own standard bearer among a new wave of restaurants focused on Nashville-style hot chicken in Mero Restaurant Group’s ChiKN, which started in Oakland and expanded to Cranberry as a compliment to the company’s Stack’d Burgers & Beer restaurants, a new Wisconsin operator called Mad Chicken is also expanding in the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Manchester, PA
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
California, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of The Week: Spacious Home on 2+ Acres in Fox Chapel

Entertaining is easy in this house that features a pool with a waterfall, hot tub, pool house, cabana, gas fire pit, outdoor grill and fireplace. In the colder months, cozy up to the fireplace in the great room with library loft, or work on your car collection in the oversized garage with room for eight vehicles. The main house includes two main floor bedrooms, one with a loft, with a unique bath between them, the diamond plate ceiling and doors for the car enthusiast are a bonus! There is a private owner’s suite on the second floor, a large granite kitchen with a gas fireplace, a separate breakfast room that looks out to the backyard and a large dining room on the main floor with a game room on the lower level. The pool house has its own full kitchen, living area, bath, laundry, and loft for sleeping. Outside are covered patios, perennial gardens, and a fenced-in yard.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Venue at Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens

GREENSBURG — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, celebrated the opening of its new event and entertainment venue on Thursday. The Venue Live! is a 7,000-square-foot space that includes a ballroom, private entrance, performance stage and bar. It has the capacity to host 350 seated guests or 650 guests for cocktail-style events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family and friends say goodbye to a local firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A hero's salute today to a beloved Pittsburgh firefighter.Dozens made their way from Pittsburgh to Butler County for a final farewell to a fallen firefighter.Captain James Ellis spent 23 years as a firefighter and touched countless lives along the way.Family and friends said being a firefighter was all he had dreamed about since being a kid. You could tell the impact he'd made in his life by the number of pews that were filled.Ellis was a captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in Deutschtown on the North Side. But he grew up in Mars Borough, where he learned that being a firefighter was generational.He had covid-19 but ultimately died from pancreatitis. And as his loved ones carried his casket inside — you could see the hurt on all of their faces.Family and friends said Ellis was brave, dedicated, and always committed to helping others.Ellis was just 49 years old.He's being buried in the Adams Area Fire District - which is in his hometown of Mars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
#North Side#Housing Prices#Duplex#Automobile#Furniture
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car pulled from Youghiogheny river in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A car was pulled from the Youghiogheny river in McKeesport on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The car is in the Youghiogheny River at Atlantic Avenue and Rebecca Street. Our crew at the scene said several agencies are searching...
MCKEESPORT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The quest to get more Black attorneys in Pittsburgh

FIRST-YEAR LAW SCHOOL STUDENT JAMILAH WESLEY, left, with Common Pleas Judge Nicola Henry-Taylor. Judge Henry-Taylor is both a mentor to Black law school students in Pittsburgh and an employer in the Allegheny County Bar Association’s “Summer Clerkship” program. Blacks account for less than 5 percent of all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Carlotta

Carlotta is a sweet, medium-sized girl who would likely do best in a home with adults or even adults/older children (13 and up!). She is currently being treated for heartworm and would do best in a home without any other dogs so she can remain calm during her treatment period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny Circle set to reopen for 2-way traffic

The $3.2 million project converting Allegheny Circle into a two-way roadway is nearly complete, officials with Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said, and will be converted for two-way traffic Thursday evening. The roadway will be open to traffic during the conversion, though there will be isolated lane restrictions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car recovered from Youghiogheny River

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Divers worked to pull a car out of the water near the McKeesport Marina Wednesday afternoon. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 was over the scene along the Youghiogheny River, a tributary of the Monongahela River. It's unclear how...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Corbet Street market to be demolished by fall to make way for parking, green space

Corbet Street in Tarentum is expected to have a new look by fall with the demolition of a two-story building that was home for many years to a corner market. Borough officials on June 23 closed on the purchase of 215 Corbet, the two-story red brick building that is noticeable partly because the corner at Third Avenue doesn’t align properly with the rest of the street.
TARENTUM, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man in Pennsylvania shot in both legs

A man in Pittsburgh was taken to the hospital after he was shot in both of his legs. The man, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital after he was shot twice in each of his legs in Brighton Heights, according to KDKA. Police tell the news...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Famous Ribs restaurant opens in Collier

The promise of good food knows no boundaries, including state lines. “I have actually made the trek out to Weirton to partake in some Dee Jay’s wings, and they did not disappoint,” Devlin Robinson said. “They were definitely worth the drive.”. The state Senator from Bridgeville made...
WEIRTON, WV

