Riceboro, GA

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNqgF_0gjugPkB00
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The house is located outside of Savannah and overlooks the North Newport River on Hampton Island, according to Homes and Gardens. The property is roughly 87 acres and the main residence has around 6,000 square feet with three bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s a separate cottage, called the “Summer Cottage”, with an original brickwork fireplace and metal roof. It also has an outdoor deck which overlooks the property’s riverfront dock that has a replica of Ernest Hemingway‘s fishing boat, Pilar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRPyG_0gjugPkB00
Ben Affleck’s estate in Georgia (Photo: Boston Herald/Shutterstock)

Ben’s magnificent property also includes a third house, called the “Oyster House.” It’s about 10,000 square feet with three master suite bedrooms and five regular bedrooms, including kids’ rooms with rustic bunk beds. Ben reportedly tried selling his Georgia estate for about $8 million back in 2019, but he pulled it off the market. He still owns the estate and it undoubtedly makes for the perfect location to host the next wedding celebration for “Bennifer.”

After a three month engagement, Ben and Jennifer got married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 14 (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony), and Ben’s daughter, Seraphina, 13, serving as witnesses, according to Page Six. Earlier that day, the couple registered for a marriage license in Clark County, NV. According to the license filing obtained by Hollywoodlife, Jennifer is taking Ben’s last name, as she is listed as “Jennifer Affleck.”

Jennifer revealed that she married Ben in her subscription based On The JLo newsletter. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the singer wrote in the emotional letter. Jennifer and Ben were previously engaged in the early 2000s, but they broke up before their wedding took place. They got back together in early 2021 and proved that true love really does exist.

Comments / 187

Ktye
2d ago

I knew they would have to have another ceremony to show off and be in the headlines more. Kind of an affair for more attention in my opinion, but hope this marriage works for them. Everyone deserves to be happy.

Reply(2)
25
here to vent?
2d ago

what a inflated show of a wedding after them many weddings and this time real love I would have a quiet ceremony with my loved one......

Reply
13
Julia Greene
2d ago

wow omg congratulations to Ben and jlo am so very proud of the both of you on your marriage happily together true love for sure

Reply
18
 

