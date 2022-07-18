Knott man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

The London Police Department is reporting a “significant” drug bust. Officers say someone noticed two men who looked like they were passed out in a car parked in front of the Murphy Oil station on KY-192. When police got to the scene, they saw drugs in plain view in the car. During the investigation, police found 3.5 pounds of marijuana, ten THC cartridges, six packs of THC gummies, 2.5 grams of cocaine and 4.5 grams of meth. A post on the department’s Facebook page said “two out-of-state suspected drug dealers picked the wrong I-75 exit at which to take a drug-induced nap.” The men were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on several charges. Their identities were not released. Two dogs were also found in the car. They were taken to the Laurel County Animal Shelter.

LONDON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO