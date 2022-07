OAKLAND — Tuesday marked Maryland’s 2022 primary election. The election featured several tight races locally and statewide. “I felt early voting and election day went very well with minimal issues,” said Steve Fratz, director of the Garrett County Board of Elections. “The weather was fantastic for voters to come out to vote. But turnout was disappointing at 28.47 percent [not including mail-in ballots], but pretty well in line with turn out history of gubernatorial primaries.”

OAKLAND, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO