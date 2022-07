A few lucky blood donors in NY will end their donation session on a sweet note. In an effort to help with the national blood shortage, the iconic Brooklyn bakery Junior's is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the NY Blood Center. The event will welcome donors right outside the restaurant's flagship location in Brooklyn. It will kick off on Thursday, July 21 at 12 pm and last until 6 pm.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO