Tom's Guide Awards 2022: All the big winners as they're announced
Roll out the red carpet — the Tom's Guide Awards for 2022 winners are here. Now in its third year, the Tom's Guide Awards celebrate the very best products across the wide range of categories you find covered on our site. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, our team of editors and experts want to help you find the best things to buy and use.
From amazing TVs, top-rated headphones and flagship smartphones to the coolest kitchen tech, fitness gadgets and our favorite shows to stream, the Tom's Guide Awards 2022 reflects all the best that's out there right now.
Here are all of the winners; if you go to the individual stories, you can read why we selected each of these products. This page will be updated throughout the week as all the winners are announced.
Tom's Guide Awards: Gaming
- Best console: PS5
- Best game: Elden Ring
- Best PS5 game: Deathloop
- Best Xbox Series X game: Forza Horizon 5
- Best PC game: Age of Empires IV
- Best Switch game: Metroid Dread
- Best game subscription service: Xbox Game Pass
- Best gaming monitor: Sony Inzone M9
- Best VR headset: Meta Quest 2
- Best gaming keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB Pro
- Best gaming mouse: Corsair Sabre Pro RGB Pro Wireless
- Best gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
Tom's Guide Awards: Fitness and Health
- Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 7
- Best smartwatch for Android: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Best value smartwatch: Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
- Best fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 5
- Best outdoors smartwatch: Garmin Fenix 7
- Best running watch: Garmin Forerunner 255
- Best exercise bike: Peloton Bike+
- Best treadmill: Peloton Tread
- Best fitness app/subscription: Apple Fitness Plus
- Most innovative workout machine: Hydrow Wave
- Best running shoe: Nike Pegasus 39
- Best carbon fiber running shoe: Nike Alphafly Next% 2
- Best budget running shoe: Puma Velocity Nitro 2
- Best sports bra: Lululemon Enlite bra
- Best massage gun: Theragun Elite
- Best smart scale: Withings Body+
Tom's Guide Awards: Computers and Tablets
- Best laptop overall: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro)
- Best 2-in-1 laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
- Best laptop for students: MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Best value laptop: Asus Zenbook 13 OLED
- Best tablet: iPad Air (2022)
- Best Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Best Chromebook: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
- Longest lasting laptop: 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)
- Best mini PC: Beelink GTR5
- Best all-in-one PC: HP Envy 34 AIO
- Best gaming laptop: Maingear Vector Pro
- Best gaming desktop: Alienware Aurora R13
Tom's Guide Awards: Streaming
- Best streaming device: Roku Streaming Stick 4K
- Best streaming service: HBO Max
- Best live tv streaming service: Sling TV
- Best sports streaming service: YouTube TV
- Best streaming service original show: Severance
- Best streaming service original movie: The Suicide Squad
- Best free streaming service: Freevee
Tom's Guide Awards: TVs
- Best TV: LG G2 OLED TV
- Best TV innovation: Samsung S95B OLED TV
- Best value TV: Hisense U8H
- Best TV design: Samsung The Frame 2022
- Best gaming TV: Hisense U7G
- Best TV remote: Samsung Eco Remote
