Electronics

Tom's Guide Awards 2022: All the big winners as they're announced

By Kate Kozuch
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

Roll out the red carpet — the Tom's Guide Awards for 2022 winners are here. Now in its third year, the Tom's Guide Awards celebrate the very best products across the wide range of categories you find covered on our site. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, our team of editors and experts want to help you find the best things to buy and use.

From amazing TVs, top-rated headphones and flagship smartphones to the coolest kitchen tech, fitness gadgets and our favorite shows to stream, the Tom's Guide Awards 2022 reflects all the best that's out there right now.

Here are all of the winners; if you go to the individual stories, you can read why we selected each of these products. This page will be updated throughout the week as all the winners are announced.

Tom's Guide Awards: Gaming

See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for gaming .

Tom's Guide Awards: Fitness and Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tsRp_0gjufqPt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mbqV_0gjufqPt00

(Image credit: Future)

See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for fitness and health .

Tom's Guide Awards: Computers and Tablets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ALW1_0gjufqPt00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for computing and tablets .

Tom's Guide Awards: Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq4B0_0gjufqPt00

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for streaming .

Tom's Guide Awards: TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEjpW_0gjufqPt00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

