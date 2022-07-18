ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc man dies in alcohol-related crash, police say

By Katrenia Busch
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 60-year-old Grand Blanc Township man is dead following a motorcycle crash. Grand Blanc Township police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Dort Highway and Strong Heights shortly after 9 p.m....

www.wnem.com

