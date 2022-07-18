Grand Blanc man dies in alcohol-related crash, police say

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies found cocaine, guns, and ammunition inside a home in Macomb County, according to police. Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township | Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office On Wednesday, July 13, at about 2 p.m., undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant on a home located on Van Dyke near West Road in Washington Township. Deputies obtained the search warrant after they found out that Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township, the resident of the house, was allegedly distributing cocaine throughout Washington Township. Nowak was arrested on the day the search warrant was executed. During the search, deputies found 41 grams of cocaine, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, Zastava AK Firearm (registered to Nowak), Marlin .22 Cal Rifle (not registered), Sig 9mm Handgun (registered to Nowak), multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, and approximately $3,600.00 in cash. Nowak was arraigned in the 42-1 District Court of Romeo on July 14 and was given a $3,000 (10%) bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

