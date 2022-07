With the college basketball season fast approaching, The Chronicle is here to piece together the details of Duke's 2022-23 schedule. Here is everything we know so far:. Nov. 7 vs. Jacksonville: Duke will kick off its 11-game nonconference slate on its home floor, per GoDuke. The Blue Devils typically open play at the Champions Classic but will instead host the Dolphins at Cameron Indoor Stadium to open Jon Scheyer's first season as head coach.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO