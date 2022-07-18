How to report sex assault or abuse

DENVER (KDVR) — The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

According to RAINN , 1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

“Sexual violence affects hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. While we’re making progress, even today, only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison,” RAINN said.

If you are in immediate danger, contact 911 immediately.

“After sexual assault, it’s hard to know how to react. You may be physically hurt, emotionally drained, or unsure what to do next. You may be considering working with the criminal justice system, but are unsure of where to start. Learning more about what steps you can take following sexual violence can help ground you in a difficult time,” RAINN said.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat : Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot : Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information

The hotline says it will do the following:

Confidential support from a trained support specialist

Someone to help you talk through what happened

Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery

Referrals for long term support in your area

Information about the laws and resources in your community

There are 24 local centers in Colorado for victims of sexual assault and abuse:

Consent laws in Colorado

Here are the consent laws in Colorado, according to RAINN :

“Consent” means cooperation in act or attitude pursuant to an exercise of free will and with knowledge of the nature of the act. Colorado Revised Statutes Annotated § 18-3-401(1.5).

A current or previous relationship shall not be sufficient to constitute consent under the provisions of this part 4.

Submission under the influence of fear shall not constitute consent.

Age of consent : 17 years old, or 15 years old if the actor is less than four years older.

17 years old, or 15 years old if the actor is less than four years older. Developmental disability and/or mental incapacity does not impact the victim’s ability to consent

Unconsciousness falls within the definition of “physically helpless” and therefore the actor may be guilty of sexual assault and/or unlawful sexual contact when the victim is unconscious and the actor knows the victim is unconscious and the victim has not consented.

See more on consent laws here

RAINN said sexual violence is an all-encompassing, non-legal term that refers to crimes like sexual assault, rape, and sexual abuse. Here is a resource to help you if you have been impacted by sexual violence .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.