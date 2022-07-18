ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go nuts for donuts! Woman finds mama bear and her cub munching on sweet treats in her California kitchen

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
A mama bear with a sweet tooth and her mischievous cub made their way inside a California home and helped themselves to some donuts left out on the kitchen counter.

Monrovia resident Alice Taylor was not surprised when she found the furry visitors rummaging through her kitchen.

'We understand that our trash cans are going to get knocked over,' Taylor told abc7. 'There's certain things that go with having bears in our community.'

While the unannounced visit caused Taylor a scare, she also got some laughs when she realized that the mama bear and her baby had taken some liberties and were helping themselves to donuts that were on the counter.

The incident was recorded on video by Taylor.

'Oh my God, that's our donuts! That's our donuts,' Taylor can be heard saying.

Monrovia resident Alice Taylor was not surprised when she found the furry visitors rummaging through her kitchen
To her surprise, the mama bear was not on her own. She had invited herself, and her cub, to some donuts
Taylor hadn't initially realized that there also was a cub searching around the kitchen.

'Oh my god, there is a baby there too! There is a baby bear in the corner,' Taylor says in the video.

Taylor can be heard trying to figure out a plan to safely leave the house, while another person in the room suggests just letting the bear and her cub be.

'We need to leave the house. So we go at the back ...' Taylor says before suggesting to call 911.

After more consideration, Taylor decided to scare the mom and her cub away by making some noise.

The furry visitors were first undisturbed by Taylor's attempt to drive them away and continued enjoying their donut feast.

A few moments later, they finally left the kitchen in a rush when Taylor continued banging on the wall.

But the furry visitors were not gone for long. According to Taylor, they were so impressed by the donuts, that they made another visit the following day.

Taylor decided to scare the mom and her cub away by making some noise
Although the furry visitors were first undisturbed by Taylor's attempt to drive them away, they later rushed outside when Taylor banged louder
