Las Vegas, NV

Nate Hobbs Talks Raiders' Offensive Weapons Making Him Better

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 2 days ago

Henderson, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 season today as the rookies reported for training camp.

Josh McDaniels will be leading his first Silver and Black training camp, and he and new DC Patrick Graham are waiting anxiously to see the veterans arrive on Wednesday.

One veteran that the Raiders are watching closely, in hope of a tremendous sophomore campaign is Nate Hobbs.

The University of Illinois product burst on the scene as a rookie in 2021 and had an exceptional season for the Silver and Black.

Here are some of the topics he discussed, and you can watch the video below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsT86_0gjuet6H00

Hobbs spoke recently and addressed a myriad of topics. Those topics include:

· The changes that Patrick Graham is bringing to the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense.

· How does Hobbs feel like he is making the adjustment from rookie to a veteran?

· Is Hobbs going to be making any changes for the new coaches?

· Is Hobbs more of “a flex” DB?

· How big of an impact did Lovie Smith, and the University of Illinois help him prepare?

· What memory sticks out the most to Hobbs from his fantastic rookie campaign?

· The Raiders DB room is young, what is that dynamic like now?

· How competitive is the Raiders DB depth chart now?

· Tre’Von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs played a lot of snaps in 2021, how are they preparing together for an even bigger 2022?

· The AFC West is a great division, but has the competition level changed much?

· How does lining up against Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow help this defense prepare?

· The Raiders WR route running is precise, how is that helping Hobbs?

· How is Hobbs improved both physically and mentally from last season?

· Hobbs offers praise for Divine Deablo

· In one year, Hobbs has had three different head coaches. He talks about the transition from Jon Gruden, to Rich Bisaccia, and now Josh McDaniels.

