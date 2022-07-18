Milan police defend viral video of Tiémoué Bakayoko being pulled over

Milan police have been put on the defensive after a video showed AC Milan midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko being searched while police aimed a gun at a passenger in his car.

The video made its rounds on social media Monday, though the incident took place in early July.

Police said that Bakayoko and his companion were victims of a case of mistaken identity, and told ANSA that accusations of racism were “out of place.”

In a statement to Reuters, Milan police added: “It should be noted that the search occurred in an operational context that justified the adoption of the highest security measures.

“Also as a function of self-protection, [it] was carried out in a manner absolutely consistent with the type of alarm in progress.

“Once the person had been identified and established that he was not involved, the service was resumed without any kind of remark from the person concerned.”

A spokesperson for AC Milan told the BBC that there had been a shooting in the area and police were checking several vehicles nearby for suspects.

“After a shootout in the area where the midfielder happened to be, the police started making checks,” the spokesperson said.

“The player was stopped but as soon as the police verified that he had nothing to do with what happened, they apologized and let him go.”

Bakayoko joined Milan ahead of last season on a two-year loan from Chelsea. He made 14 league appearances in 2021-22 as Milan won the Serie A title.