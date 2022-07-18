ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Milan police defend viral video of Tiémoué Bakayoko being pulled over

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6CsC_0gjuesDY00

Milan police have been put on the defensive after a video showed AC Milan midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko being searched while police aimed a gun at a passenger in his car.

The video made its rounds on social media Monday, though the incident took place in early July.

Police said that Bakayoko and his companion were victims of a case of mistaken identity, and told ANSA that accusations of racism were “out of place.”

In a statement to Reuters, Milan police added: “It should be noted that the search occurred in an operational context that justified the adoption of the highest security measures.

“Also as a function of self-protection, [it] was carried out in a manner absolutely consistent with the type of alarm in progress.

“Once the person had been identified and established that he was not involved, the service was resumed without any kind of remark from the person concerned.”

A spokesperson for AC Milan told the BBC that there had been a shooting in the area and police were checking several vehicles nearby for suspects.

“After a shootout in the area where the midfielder happened to be, the police started making checks,” the spokesperson said.

“The player was stopped but as soon as the police verified that he had nothing to do with what happened, they apologized and let him go.”

Bakayoko joined Milan ahead of last season on a two-year loan from Chelsea. He made 14 league appearances in 2021-22 as Milan won the Serie A title.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Italian Police Realize They Mistook Soccer Star Tiemoue Bakayoko for a Gun Suspect

Italian police were unapologetic after a video was released showing three officers frisking soccer star Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint in early July. Bakayoko, who normally plays for Chelsea but who is on loan to AC Milan, was pulled over and pulled from a car, according to a video taken by a passerby. While at first the police acted aggressively, pulling the contents from the player’s pockets, there is a moment when one of the officers apparently realized the mistaken identity. “The search was due to gun shooting which happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men in an SUV fitting the description, one of the two was Black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint,” Milan police said in a statement released Monday. Bakayoko, who was cooperative as police searched him, has not commented publicly on the matter.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiémoué Bakayoko
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich secure verbal agreement for €80m Chelsea target

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The German champions have agreed to a fee that could reach €80m for the Dutchman reports Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, which will be broken down into a guaranteed €70m plus add-ons. According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ac Milan#Shooting#Reuters
Yardbarker

Police Draw Their Guns on Chelsea Football Star in Milan

The Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko who is out on load at AC Milan was stopped by the Italian police on mistaken identity. You can see the video below where the Italian police pull over the 27 year old French man. The police man looked shocked when he was told he had the wrong man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Nigeria FA to investigate viral penalty shootout for match fixing

Nigeria's football federation will launch an investigation into a case of suspected match fixing in a regional FA Cup final match. A video circulated widely on social media showed the Remo Stars goalkeeper doing nothing to stop the opposition penalties, while their outfield players fired their spot kicks wide enough to reach the touchline.
FIFA
BBC

Theft victim turns to Twitter after Met Police 'did nothing'

A woman who had £10,000 of camera equipment stolen in a cafe has accused the police of failing to investigate her case, despite providing officers with CCTV footage of the theft. The footage shows a man taking a rucksack by Laura Luo, 29, at Acai Berry on Wardour Street,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target now attracting interest from AC Milan

Manchester United transfer target Evan N’Dicka is now attracting interest from AC Milan. Manchester United have recently shown an interest in signing Frankfurt defender N’Dicka, according to Fabrice Hawkins. Frankfurt did qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season, so there is a chance the defender stays in Germany this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paulo Dybala opts to stay in Italy despite interest from abroad

Paulo Dybala is set to join Roma on a free transfer after agreeing a three-year deal with the Italian club. The Argentine will join Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital after the Portuguese manager played his part in helping the Giallorossi beat fellow Serie A clubs Napoli and Inter Milan to the 28-year-old’s services reports the Daily Mail.
SOCCER
BBC

Caroline Henry: Driving ban for police boss caught speeding five times

A police and crime commissioner who had pledged to crack down on speeding has been given a six-month driving ban after being caught breaking the limit five times in 12 weeks. Nottinghamshire's Conservative PCC Caroline Henry broke a 30mph (48km/h) limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Matthijs de Ligt: Bayern Munich sign Juventus defender for £65.6m

Bayern Munich have signed the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a five-year contract in a deal worth 77m euros (£65.6m). De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax on a five-year contract in July 2019 and spent three seasons with the 36-time Serie A champions. The 22-year-old won...
SOCCER
The Independent

Roma use Paulo Dybala announcement video to raise awareness of missing children

AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.While many football clubs take to social media to boast about their latest big-money move, the Italian side have announced the forward’s arrival rather differently.Knowing all eyes will be on their Twitter feed, Roma paired Dybala’s announcement with a missing person appeal.The faces of five young people - some of whom have been missing for a number of years - were displayed alongside footage from Dybala’s arrival in Rome.A phone number to call with information also appeared on-screen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Football player struck in the face by fish during matchDonny van de Beek praises Harry Maguire’s ‘big personality’ to shake off boosShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham director flies to Italy to discuss potential AC Milan loan for defender Japhet Tanganga, as winger Bryan Gil is also linked with a move away

AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham to take Japhet Tanganga on a season loan. Sportsmail reported the Italians' interest earlier this month along with Bournemouth. Paolo Maldini is exploring an initial loan with option to buy. The 22-year-old has made 43 appearances for Spurs in the past three years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy