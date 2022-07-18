ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Day Party Dilemma: Ladies Are You Leaving Or Staying???

By Ro Digga
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

Hey my girls! So we have all heard hair salon horror stories [and or different versions of] such as: your stylist cutting too much of your hair when you only wanted a trim! To the style you asked for wasn’t hardly what you got — to so many others. But what about when you get to your appointment only to have been seated for hours before you are seen?

Yeah! For some women this is all too common but for some — this is some BS! I was on the gram and saw this young lady’s post where she asked the following question [join the conversation on IF @z1079]:

Catch Ro inside the Day Party weekdays 3pm to 7pm and be sure to follow @rodigga @z1079 for more dilemmas!

