Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His 'Soulmate'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry addressed the United Nations in a speech on Monday, July 18th, and gave his wife Meghan Markle a sweet shoutout in the process. The couple made their first public appearance since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in New York City as Harry addressed the assembly as part of Nelson Mandela Day. During his speech, Harry spoke of his love for Africa and how it has connected him to Meghan and his mother, the late Princess Diana.

"For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again," Prince Harry said per People Royals. "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

According to People, the couple has traveled to Africa together several times including a visit to Botswana in the summer of 2016 after just two dates in London. "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry said following their engagement. "So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other."

To commemorate the special trip, Harry made a diamond from Botswana the centerpiece of her engagement ring. The diamond is surrounded by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

