Josephine County, OR

Missing woman in Wilderville area

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating...

www.kptv.com

KDRV

Medford Fire awards bystander for lifesaving CPR

MEDFORD, Ore.--After a pipe burst in Lucus Yearous home it took him on a trip to Lowe's 30 minutes before closing. Little did Cherol Langford know, but that trip would save her life. "I said, I feel faint and that was all I remember until I woke up in the E.R."
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run, Josephine Co., July 19

On July 18, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on U.S. Highway 199-mile post 27, just south of Kerby, Oregon. The crash occurred sometime between the late evening hours of July 17, or the early morning hours of July 18. The victim was discovered in a ditch by another person at which time emergency services were notified and responded. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Hwy 199. An investigation into the crash is underway. Troopers did locate potential evidence related to another vehicle at the scene that will be analyzed to determine the vehicle’s make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, the suspect vehicle involved in it, or any other information relevant to the investigation they are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.
KERBY, OR
KTVL

MISSING: Have you seen this 33-year-old Wilderville woman?

WILDERVILLE — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 33-year-old woman. Jayme Murphy was last seen on Thursday, July 14 at her residence in the 100 block of Redland Dr in the Wilderville area. Murphy is described as:. Race: Caucasian. Height:...
WILDERVILLE, OR
County
Crime & Safety
City
Wilderville, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

Police bust Medford black-market cannabis shipping business

MEDFORD, Ore-- After a year long investigation, joint police have identified a local business, residence, and multiple suspects involved in a Black-Market Cannabis Shipping Business. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force (SOHTCTF) served two search warrants on a...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

38-year-old fatally crashes with power pole, fence in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION — A 38-year-old man died following injuries he sustained after hitting a power pole in Cave Junction on the afternoon of July 16. Around 12:55 pm, a deputy from the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the James Scott Mattox vehicle near the 5500 block of Rockydale Road in Cave Junction.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

Police searching for missing woman in Siskiyou County

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif.-- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public's help in locating a possible missing and endangered woman. According to the Sheriff's Office, Ashleigh Raeann Starr was last seen in the Mount Shasta area of Siskiyou County, near Gumboot Lake. Police say she was...
KOMO News

Man shoots suspected burglar, charged with attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Just before 10:00 p.m., Sunday July 18, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off northbound in the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road. Police say about 45 minutes later, a man knocked on a resident’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
#Brown Hair#Redland Drive
KDRV

Local father & fisherman found dead Sunday morning after going missing

PROSPECT, Ore-- A local fisherman and father in Southern Oregon was found dead Sunday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cecile “Kim” Smith was located deceased today in the area of Mill Creek Falls. Smith was located along with his dog by family friends that had came out to search for him.
PROSPECT, OR
KDRV

3 dead in fatal crash on Highway 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Three people are dead and others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 97 near milepost 230, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says a Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly slowed down. The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone from San Carlos, California, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo hit the vehicle behind it. This was a Subaru, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by 63-year-old Robert Brian Anderson from Chico sustained damage from the crash debris.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

64-year-old man in custody after shooting in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Ore. — A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail this morning after shooting an alleged theft suspect last night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville. The shooting victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect on a public roadway, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Bicyclist found in ditch after hit-and-run incident on US 199 near Kerby

A bicyclist was discovered this morning in a ditch just south of Kerby, Oregon, near milepost 27 on US 199 in Josephine County. Oregon State Police is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296. What is known...
KERBY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon man sets up road block, shoots alleged thief on public road: Police

JACKSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A southern Oregon man is behind bars after allegedly setting up a roadblock and shooting a thief several times on a public road. The suspected shooter is in the Jackson County Jail after shooting an alleged theft suspect Saturday night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

UPDATE: Test of Lake Siskiyou water shows green substance is safe

A pool of emerald water in Lake Siskiyou looked a little like St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago when the city dyes the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day. But, no, Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services Director Bryan Schenone said the city of Mount Shasta used too much of a safe green dye Tuesday when it checked a storm drain that flows into the lake outside the Siskiyou County city.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Central Point grass fire that snarled I5 traffic now under control

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - A grass fire near I5 north of central point is largely under control, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire broke out around noon and prompted a swift response from fire crews. The response included numerous engines, a water tender and a Type 2 helicopter. It reached a half an acre in size. The fire is now 100% wet lined, and firefighters are actively working on a hand line. The is currently no active fire.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
KDRV

One dead in fatal crash in the Illinois Valley

UPDATE 2:45 PM, JULY 18, 2022--James Scott Mattox, 38, was the driver and sole occupant. After driving through a power pole, fence and into trees on the roadside, Mattox was conscious but trapped inside the vehicle. Illinois Valley Fire, American Medical Response and Pacific Power responded to the scene and extricated the driver. The driver was subsequently transported to Rogue Regional Hospital in Medford where he later died from his injuries. Next of kin have been notified.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

