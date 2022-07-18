ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Florida teen arrested after allegedly placing pillow over sister to quiet her, killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gly9F_0gjubcRn00

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen has been arrested after allegedly placing a pillow over her sister to quiet her down, which led to her death, according to police.

According to WFTV, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her sister died on July 15.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said officers arrived at a home and found an unresponsive girl. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, officers learned that Charlise Bell, 16, had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down. When she went back to the room, she found her sister unresponsive, according to WFTV.

WFTV said that police developed probable cause during their investigation, which led to Bell’s arrest.

If anyone has any information about this case, call ASPD at 407-339-2441. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Bell, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
click orlando

Man charged with shooting alligator in Brevard, deputies say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of using a pellet gun to shoot an alligator, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said video captured Peyton Anderson shooting at the alligator Sunday in a body of water behind his house in Rockledge. The video has not been released.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WDBO

Central Florida cop accidentally shoots himself in leg during traffic stop

A Florida police officer is recovering after he was shot in the leg while conducting a traffic stop. The person who pulled the trigger? The Florida police officer. The incident, which involved an officer with the Haines City Police Department, occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday on US-27, authorities say. After pulling over a suspicious vehicle, the officer and its occupants got into a “verbal altercation,” a spokesman says. Somehow, the officer’s gun went off during the spat, shooting him in the leg, according to a Twitter post by the department.
HAINES CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillow#Violent Crime#Wftv#Aspd#Cox Media Group
leesburg-news.com

Accused hospital trespasser tells police to take her to jail

A 57-year-old Lady Lake woman who refused to leave UF Health Leesburg Hospital after being medically released told police to take her to jail because she had nowhere else to go. On Sunday morning, the head security officer at the hospital, located at 600 E. Dixie Ave., told a Leesburg...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman shot inside truck, taken to hospital

A neighborhood in Ocoee is on edge after a couple was shot at while driving. Ocoee police said the driver and passenger were in a truck when shots were fired at their vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Police: 4 dead dogs pulled from Edgewater home

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police say a man is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after a home inspector found deceased dogs in his house. A report from the Edgewater Police Department says 43-year-old William Demchick was arrested on Friday after the discovery was made by the inspector. The home...
EDGEWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FHP: One killed, another injured in early morning fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along a busy roadway in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to FHP, a man and woman were crossing state Route 535 near Lake Vining Avenue just after midnight, when the pair stepped in front of a Honda SUV and were hit.The woman — who was in her 60s — was taken to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital where she later died, and the man — who was in his 50s — was taken to Orlando Health Hospital with serious injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officer hurt in Cocoa crash involving cruiser, tractor-trailer

COCOA, Fla. — An officer was hurt Monday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer. According to Cocoa police, it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of SR-520 and US-1. Officials say a Rockledge police officer crashed into the tractor-trailer while on her way to work. She was...
COCOA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy