ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and HYUNG-JIN KIM
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeUyq_0gjubOHj00
Indonesia G20 Finance U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Yellen and other top financial officials of the Group of 20 rich and industrial nations are gathering in the Indonesian island of Bali for meetings that begin Friday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) (Firdia Lisnawati)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage — calling out China by name.

“We cannot allow countries like China to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage,” Yellen said in remarks at an LG Group-run research and development complex in Seoul.

LG, one of the biggest business groups in South Korea, in April announced plans to build a $1.4 billion battery plant in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Yellen represented the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and made stops in Tokyo and Seoul. She did not visit, but held a call with China’s vice premier in charge of trade in early July.

Yellen has been a critic of China's economic relationship with Moscow — urging the Asian superpower to use its "special relationship with Russia" to persuade it to end its invasion of Ukraine.

China “has directed significant resources to seek a dominant position in the manufacturing of certain advanced technologies, including semiconductors, while employing a range of unfair trade practices to achieve this position," she said.

Citing “the unfair Chinese practices that damage our national security interests,” Yellen called on countries to engage in what she called “friend-shoring,” to lower economic risks for participating economies.

Friend-shoring, which Yellen has brought up in several speeches, refers to countries with shared values agreeing to trade practices that encourage manufacturing and reducing risks to supply chains.

“The purpose is to lower risks for our economy and theirs,” Yellen said. “In doing so, we can help to insulate both American and Korean households from the price increases in disruptions caused by geopolitical and economic risks and facilitate our businesses access to vital inputs and products from medicine to semiconductors to electric vehicle batteries.”

She also again pushed for a price cap on Russian oil exports, saying Russia is now threatening to spark a global food crisis by blocking ports in Ukraine after its invasion of the country caused energy prices to surge.

“All responsible countries must unite in opposition to this war and work together to end it swiftly,” Yellen said. “And that’s why the United States and other responsible allies and partners are seeking to reduce Russia’s revenue to wage its war without causing a necessary volatility in global energy markets.”

The global economy has been ravaged by the impacts of the war in Ukraine and shutdowns caused by COVID-19. Skyrocketing energy costs and high inflation have touched every part of the globe.

The Indo-Pacific region is seeing this play out in Sri Lanka, which is struggling through the island nation's worst economic crisis.

Later Tuesday, Yellen is to meet top South Korean officials including President Yoon Suk Yeol as she wraps up her first trip as treasury secretary to the Indo-Pacific region.

__

Hussein reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
102.5 The Bone

Russia calls out United States in Brittney Griner case as Steph Curry, others speak out at ESPYs

Russia is speaking out against the United States in the Brittney Griner case, just one day after the Phoenix Mercury star was front and center at the ESPYs. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States classifying Griner as “wrongfully detained” shows blatant disrespect for Russian law. Even though marijuana is legal in various states, Zakharova said, it doesn’t matter one bit in Russia.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
AFP

China confirms top officials vaccinated as it seeks to reassure vaccine-sceptic

Chinese anti-Covid vaccines are safe and have been given to the country's top leaders, Beijing's health authorities said Saturday, in a bid to reassure the population about their quality in the face of dwindling inoculation rates. "This demonstrates that our leaders take the prevention and control of Covid-19 very seriously, and have great confidence in Chinese anti-Covid vaccines," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
UPI News

Russia strikes port city of Odessa after grain agreement with Ukraine

July 23 (UPI) -- Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Saturday, local officials said, less than a day after Moscow signed an agreement to free up large shipments of grain stuck at Black Sea export hubs. Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles damaged infrastructure at the Odessa Commercial Seaport,...
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy