Expansion has been one of the main topics of discussion in the college sports world this summer. Teams have already swapped conferences and more are expected to do so in the near future. We have seen schools such as Oklahoma, Texas, USC, and UCLA already make jumps from one conference to another. The SEC and Big 10 have dominated most headlines in reference to expansion, but ACC commissioner Jim Phillips doesn’t want to be ruled out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO